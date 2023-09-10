CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber stole a man’s wallet and cellphone before pushing him onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Tuesday, police said Sunday.

The 30-year-old victim was sitting on the bench on the platform in the Grant Avenue subway station when the suspect robbed him at around 4:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. During the fight, the suspect pushed the victim onto the tracks, police said.

Bystanders helped the man get back on the platform, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

The thief fled the scene and remained at large.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.