Man repeatedly shot while on train in Brooklyn

Police asked for help identifying a suspect in connection with a 12/18/21 subway shooting. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man pulled out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shot a subway rider on Saturday, police said.

The shooter had argued with the 28-year-old victim while on the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand Avenue around 3 p.m., officials said. The unidentified shooter fled after opening fire and striking the victim multiple times.

Emergency medical services too the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

Police asked for help identifying the shooter, who is believed to be 30. He’s around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. The man was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).