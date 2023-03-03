GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Thursday asked for the public’s help finding a man who punched a woman aboard a subway train rolling through Gravesend after she told him not to touch her.

The victim, 40, was aboard a southbound N train approaching the 86th Street station around 11:55 p.m. Jan. 29 when the man approached her from behind and tapped her on the shoulder, authorities said.

When the woman told the man to stop, he repeatedly punched her in the face, officials said. He then got off the train at 86th Street and fled the station, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for a cut to her face and swelling to her jaw.

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance video showing the suspect walking through a turnstile, asking for tips from anybody who recognizes him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.