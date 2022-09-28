BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of two robbers repeatedly punched a man inside a building in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

A man and a woman followed the 23-year-old victim into a building near DeKalb and Wyckoff avenues at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 16, authorities said. Once in the hallway, the male suspect grabbed the victim from behind and the woman punched the victim in the face several times, authorities said. One of the suspects took $980 from the victim before both of them ran off, leaving the victim with minor injuries to the face.

Police asked for help in finding the suspects. Police described the male victim as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and around 180 pounds. Police described the woman as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).