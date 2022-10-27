BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month.

The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue with him unprovoked, officials said. When the victim tried to walk away, the attacker punched him multiple times in the head and body, according to authorities. The assailant ran off, leaving the victim with swelling and bruising to his face. The victim sought medical attention at an area hospital.

The NYPD has now asked for help finding the suspect, who’s described as being around 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with dark eyes and black hair. Police released a surveillance image of him.

The assault came amid a wave of crime in the city’s transit system that has been on the minds of New Yorkers, including gubernatorial race opponents Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).