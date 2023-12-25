BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A home invader raped a woman in her Brooklyn home on Christmas Eve, police said.

The suspect and his accomplice broke into the home near 59th Street and Ninth Avenue in Borough Park around 6 p.m., according to the NYPD. One of the men raped the 49-year-old woman before both suspects ran off, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects, believed to be in their 30s.

There have been no arrests.

