BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who randomly shoved a person onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn Friday.

A 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at the station in Bushwick at Myrtle Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Fortunately, the victim did not get hit by a train or touch the third rail, police said.

The suspect is a man in his 20s wearing a yellow hooded sweater and black vest, according to police. He was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Myrtle Avenue and hasn’t been arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).