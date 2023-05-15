BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 73-year-old man was put in a chokehold and violently robbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building over the weekend, police said.

The suspect was seen on video following the victim up a flight of stairs inside the building, located near Hooper and S. Fifth streets, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect put the victim in a chokehold, threw him to the ground and punched him in the head, police said. He then went through the victim’s pockets, removed his wallet and took off, police said.

The victim had $60 and a debit card in the wallet, according to the NYPD.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).