BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said.

Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured two officers during his arrest at the 36th Street station.

One officer suffered a laceration and swelling to the face, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The other officer’s left knee was injured. Woodson’s ex suffered minor injuries.

Woodson, who was wanted in connection to prior incidents, was hit with a slew of charges. In connection to the attack on his ex-girlfriend, police charged him with assault, menacing, harassment, robbery and reckless endangerment. He was also separately charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstruction in connection with the alleged attacks on police.