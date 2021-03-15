Man punches woman in the head on subway in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn
Posted:
suspect wanted for punching woman in the head on the subway in Brooklyn, police said

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault on a Queens-bound M train on March 7, according to the NYPD. Credit: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD released surveillance images on Sunday of a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face multiple times on the subway in Brooklyn.

The assault took place on a Queens-bound M train as it was arriving at the Myrtle–Wyckoff Avenues station around 6:50 a.m. on March 7, police said.

The victim, 38, was punched in the back of the head and when she turned around the suspect punched her in the face several times, according to police.

The victim and the suspect got off the train at the Myrtle–Wyckoff Avenues station and the man ran away, police said.

The woman suffered bruising and pain but refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old; about 5’10”; and between 180-190 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

