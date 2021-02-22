Man punched, robbed at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bay ridge man punched in face.png

Police allege the man in this image punched a man in the face and stole his wallet at a Brooklyn subway station, Feb. 18, 2021.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A man was punched on the platform of a Bay Ridge subway station, police said Monday.

It happened on Thursday at about 3:30 p.m., according to officers.

The man, 68, was exiting the staircase at the Bay Ridge Avenue R train station when he was approached by an unknown man who punched in unprovoked in the face and body and stole his wallet, police said.

The victim refused medical attention; the suspect fled the scene.

Concerns about subway safety have been top of mind as of late, with the MTA asking the NYPD for officers to help patrol the subway system.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast