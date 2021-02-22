Man punched, robbed at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

Police allege the man in this image punched a man in the face and stole his wallet at a Brooklyn subway station, Feb. 18, 2021.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A man was punched on the platform of a Bay Ridge subway station, police said Monday.

It happened on Thursday at about 3:30 p.m., according to officers.

The man, 68, was exiting the staircase at the Bay Ridge Avenue R train station when he was approached by an unknown man who punched in unprovoked in the face and body and stole his wallet, police said.

The victim refused medical attention; the suspect fled the scene.

Concerns about subway safety have been top of mind as of late, with the MTA asking the NYPD for officers to help patrol the subway system.

