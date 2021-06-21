Man punched in unprovoked attack at Brooklyn subway station

Cops launched a search for a man who punched another man in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn subway station (NYPD)

BROOKLYN — Cops have launched a search for a man who allegedly punched another man in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn subway station Saturday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center “D” subway station, police said.

The suspect approached a 44-year-old man and punched him in the face without any provocation, according to police.

He fled the scene, and the victim suffered pain and swelling to the left side of his face, cops said.

The incident comes as the MTA has seen an increase in crime in the transit system. The MTA has called for additional police officers on trains and subway stations.

