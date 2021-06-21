Man punched in unprovoked attack at Brooklyn subway station

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
unprovoked subway punch

Cops launched a search for a man who punched another man in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn subway station (NYPD)

BROOKLYN — Cops have launched a search for a man who allegedly punched another man in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn subway station Saturday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center “D” subway station, police said.

The suspect approached a 44-year-old man and punched him in the face without any provocation, according to police.

He fled the scene, and the victim suffered pain and swelling to the left side of his face, cops said.

The incident comes as the MTA has seen an increase in crime in the transit system. The MTA has called for additional police officers on trains and subway stations. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

New Yorkers celebrate Juneteenth as it becomes a national holiday

Brooklyn celebrates Juneteenth as it becomes a federal holiday

Broadway community celebrates Juneteenth

Free tech training course helps unemployed in Brooklyn

NYC's Juneteenth celebrations feature a weekend's worth of activities

Dog owners ask city for dog run in Sunset Park

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter