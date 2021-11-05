Brooklyn man dies in hospital 3 days after being punched in head: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation in October after a man died three days after being punched in the head during a fight with another man in Brooklyn, the NYPD said Friday.

Officers responded just after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 17 after a 91 call for an assault near the corner of Emmons and Bedford avenues, in the Sheepshead Bay section, authorities said.

Upon arrival, responding officers were told the 41-year-old victim had gotten into a physical altercation with another man.

The unidentified man had punched the victim in the head before fleeing the location, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by private means, officials said.

Three days later, on Oct. 20, he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the NYPD.

Officials identified the victim as Brookyn man Batyr Akmammedov.

According to police, his death has been ruled a homicide as authorities continue to search for the man responsible.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

