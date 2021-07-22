Man on scooter fatally struck by truck in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn
Scooter driver fatally struck by truck in Brooklyn

Police on the scene after a man riding a scooter, 27, was fatally struck by a truck in the Windsor Terrace area of Brooklyn on Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, the NYPD says. (PIX11 News

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn — A man driving a scooter was fatally struck by a truck on a Brooklyn street Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

The FDNY said a call came in just after 6 a.m. reporting a pedestrian struck near the corner of East Eighth Street and Caton Avenue, in the Windsor Terrace neighborhood.

According to police, a 27-year-old man operating a scooter was heading eastbound on Caton Avenue when he was hit by the truck, which was also traveling eastbound on the same street.

Police called said the man was riding a scooter while video from the scene appears to show it was possibly a moped style vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity was not immediately known.

A group of other scooter drivers were at the scene and were visibly upset.

Police did not indicate whether or not the driver of the truck remained on the scene.

