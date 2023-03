WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was riding an e-bike in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to officials.

EMS found Ricardo Antonio Sicajau, 51, around 6 a.m. near Kent Avenue and South 1 Street with severe head trauma. Authorities said the initial investigation by NYPD was Sicajau was riding the bike southbound on Kent Avenue when he hit a parked trailer.

The investigation is ongoing.