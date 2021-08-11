Man masturbates in front of woman on Brooklyn subway: NYPD

Photo of a man accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a woman on a subway in Brookyn on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released a photo of a man accused of exposing himself and masturbating on a subway in Brooklyn.

Police said it happened around 6:40 a.m. aboard a Canarsie-bound L train near the East 105th Street station.

The unidentified man exposed his penis to a 24-year-old woman on the same train car and then began masturbating, authorities said.

The victim and the man both got off the train at the East 105th Street station, according to police.

The woman fled to the mezzanine for safety, while the man fled the station to parts unknown, officials said.

The NYPD released the photo in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).