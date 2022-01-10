Man makes anti-Mexican statements, punches teen in the face on Brooklyn subway

Police asked for help identifying a man in a 1/10/22 subway attack (NYPD)

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man made anti-Mexican statements and slugged a 14-year-old boy in the face while on a train in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said.

The victim was on a northbound No. 4 train heading toward Atlantic Avenue with two family members. A man sat down next to one of the teen’s family members and made the anti-Mexican remarks around 7:15 a.m., police said.

The attacker then punched the teen, causing a small laceration to the victim’s nose.

Police said the suspect exited the train car and fled.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

