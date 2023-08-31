Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a victim’s car and then hit the victim while driving away in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a victim’s car and then hit the victim while driving away in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred earlier this month after a 34-year-old man left his car running in front of Liberty Ave. around 2:35 p.m., police said. As the victim was walking back to his car, the suspect pushed him onto the ground and hopped in the car. The suspect then struck the victim while fleeing the scene, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital with serious injuries including multiple fractures to both of his legs, police said.

Police recovered the car parked and unoccupied a week after the incident. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

