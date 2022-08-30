A robber allegedly kicked a woman several times until she became unconscious inside a Brooklyn building. (Credit: NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man kicked a woman repeatedly inside a Brooklyn building until she lost consciousness, police said.

The 42-year-old victim was inside a building along Third Avenue near 44th Street on Sunday when the suspect took her bag and kicked her all over the body, according to authorities. He ran off with her watch, which costs around $175.

Police asked for any information that could lead to an arrest. The suspect was described as being 24 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a green Yankees baseball hat, black jeans, black boots and eyeglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).