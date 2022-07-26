DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday.

The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m.

No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police said. Officials have not yet released any identifying information about the victim. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Police have not yet shared identifying information about the man with the hand truck.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).