Man knocks — then shoots — door in Brooklyn neighborhood

Police are looking for this suspect, who fired four rounds at a Brooklyn apartment building. (Credit: DCPI)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man knocked on a Crown Street apartment building’s door once before trying a more aggressive approach: firing four rounds into it.

The incident happened about 12:40 p.m. Jan. 28, police said Saturday. The suspect approached the Brooklyn residence, knocked and then fired four shots into the door before running away on foot.

The shots caused damage to the building, but police said no injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing. Police said he is in his late teens or early 20s, and has a “slim build.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).