BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — After a 9-year-old girl called 911 from her Brooklyn apartment late Monday night, cops discovered her mother and two half sisters fatally shot, police said.

Soon after, officers found the girl’s father fatally shot nearby in what the NYPD believes to be a triple murder-suicide.

Authorities said just before 11:30 p.m. the girl called police to her family’s fourth-floor apartment at the Van Dyke Houses, on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.

Upon arrival, responding officers found the bodies of three female victims with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Police said the victims were the child’s 45-year-old mother, as well as the woman’s teenage daughter and 20-year-old daughter, both half sisters of the young girl.

It was not immediately clear if the child witnessed the deadly shootings of her family.

Moments later, cops responded to another 911 call for a man shot in a walkway of the building, near the corner of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue, authorities said.

Officers soon discovered the body of the child’s 46-year-old father with a gunshot wound to the head, believed to be self-inflicted, according to the NYPD.

Police said two firearms were found at the scene, including one on the deceased man and another near his body.

The little girl was uninjured, authorities assured. It was not immediately known who was currently caring for the child.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning as police look into a possible motive.

Authorities had not identified the man or any of the three victims.

