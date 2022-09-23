EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was found dead inside an East Flatbush psychiatric facility in what officials have ruled a homicide, police announced Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday found Shakim Devega, 28, unresponsive inside the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center on Clarkson Avenue near Albany Avenue, authorities said. First responders rushed Devega, a patient at the facility, to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigation revealed deadly trauma to Devega’s neck and the surrounding area, and the city medical examiner’s office deemed Devega’s death a homicide, officials said.

Police had not made an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of Friday morning.