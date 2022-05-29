BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two men were fatally shot during a bloody night in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.

Late on Saturday night, 53-year-old man was killed by a gunshot wound to the head in Bedford-Stuyvesant, officials said. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive on Decatur Street near Malcolm X Boulevard around 11:25 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The NYPD has not yet publicly identified him.

Another man, 45, was fatally shot in the neck and leg around 12:20 a.m. in East Flatbush, officials said. Police found Donovan Davy unconscious and unresponsive at the corner of East 35 Street and Church Avenue. Davy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made in either deadly shooting. Police have not released descriptions of the suspected shooters.

Three people also suffered wounds in a Brownsville shooting early Sunday, officials said. Two men and a woman were injured.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).