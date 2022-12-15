Police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting in Flatbush on Dec. 6, 2022. (NYPD)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 21-year-old man was injured when shots rang out in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn last week, police said Thursday.

A man in the backseat of a gray Chevy Malibu shot the victim in the upper left leg near Clarendon Road and Brooklyn Avenue in Flatbush on Dec. 6 at around 11 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene in the vehicle, which was heading northbound on Brooklyn Avenue, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who has a medium build and black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Kansas City Royals baseball hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and a blue jacket.

There was no information about the driver of the vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).