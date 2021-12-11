Man in ski mask tries to lure 9-year-old into van in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
brooklyn child luring suspect

Police are looking for an individual who tried to lure a girl into a van in Brooklyn on Dec. 9, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn community is on high alert after a man wearing a black ski mask tried to lure a 9-year-old girl into a van on Thursday, police said.

The NYPD on Friday night released surveillance images of the man and vehicle they’re searching for.

Police said the girl was walking near the area of East 28th Street and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday when a man she didn’t know followed her on the sidewalk, touched her shoulder and tried to get her to go into his van.

The man then fled in the van, heading west on Avenue Z. 

The girl was not injured during the incident, police said. 

Investigators described the suspect as a man with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black ski mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

