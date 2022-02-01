Man in critical condition after Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police on scene after a shooting incident in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Feb. 1. (Credit: Citizen App)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Tuesday, police said.

He was shot about 2:20 p.m. near East 98th Street and Avenue L, police said. No suspects were identified and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Officers are investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

2 teens shot inside Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn: police

Residents fight to preserve abolitionist history

Gowanus public housing residents say building keeps flooding

Crews clean Brooklyn dog park after reports of rats, bacterial infection

Pipe bursts in Brooklyn public housing building

Teen shot in head, 2nd teen grazed in face during Brooklyn triple shooting: NYPD

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter