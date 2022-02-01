Man in critical condition after Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

Police on scene after a shooting incident in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Feb. 1. (Credit: Citizen App)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Tuesday, police said.

He was shot about 2:20 p.m. near East 98th Street and Avenue L, police said. No suspects were identified and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Officers are investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).