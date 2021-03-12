Man hits 18-year-old woman in head with glass bottle during dispute on Brooklyn subway: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a glass liquor bottle on a Brooklyn subway on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help identifying a man accused of hitting an 18-year-old woman with a glass bottle during an argument on the subway in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The NYPD said it happened around 8 p.m. when the teen, who was aboard a northbound N train pulling into the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park.

The woman was approached by an unknown man and the two engaged in a verbal dispute, police said.

Things escalated when the man struck her in the forehead with a glass liquor bottle, before fleeing off the train at the station, authorities said.

According to police, the victim sustained a laceration to her forehead and was taken to an area hospital by EMS, where she was treated and released.

Officials described the man being sought as in his 20s, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds with a slim build and a ponytail. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey sweat jacket with the “Thrasher” logo on the front, a white T-shirt, a black knit cap, orange belt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a necklace with a crucifix.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the person they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

