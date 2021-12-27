MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — The MTA warned of F train delays and service disruptions in Brooklyn early Monday morning after a man was struck and killed by a subway overnight.

Police said a call came in around12:15 a.m. Monday for a person hit by a train at the Avenue P station, located at Avenue P and McDonald Avenue in the Midwood section.

According to the NYPD, the unidentified man was on the tracks when a train pulled into the station and fatally struck him.

The MTA said northbound F trains were running express between the Avenue X station and the Ditmas Avenue station. Riders were warned to expect delays in both directions along the line.

If your stop is skipped due to the service change, the transit agency advised to switch to a southbound train.

These service disruptions were in addition to delays along other subway lines expected Monday morning due to service cuts because of the COVID surge and staffing issues, according to the MTA.

