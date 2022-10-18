Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a machete in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was struck in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said.

The suspect approached the victim near Brighton Fourth Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach just after midnight and attacked him, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect but did not provide a description. There have been no arrests.

