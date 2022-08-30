WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant harassed commuters at a Williamsburg subway station, then slashed the face of a man who tried to stop him, according to authorities.

The attacker was hassling straphangers at the Bedford Avenue station on the L line around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 28, and slapped one commuter across the face, police said.

When a 36-year-old man tried to step in, the assailant cut his face with a sharp object, then fled the station, officials said.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect, who wore a backpack and pushed a bicycle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).