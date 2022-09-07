BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn on Aug. 12, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was walking along 17th Avenue near 53rd Street at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect, who was riding a bike, got off his bike, groped her and fled the area, according to officials. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who was last seen wearing a brown striped t-shirt and gray pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).