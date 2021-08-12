Man gropes, attacks woman inside her Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

Cops released surveillance footage of a man accused of entering a woman’s apartment, groping and attacking her in Brooklyn Aug. 7, 2021 (NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A woman was attacked after a man entered her Brooklyn apartment and inappropriately touched her Saturday evening, police said.

It happened around 6 p.m. at an apartment building in the vicinity of Knickerbocker Avenue and Grover Street in Bushwick, authorities said.

The 51-year-old victim was inside her apartment when a man entered through the door, police said.

The suspect then inappropriately touched her before punching her and striking her in the back with a chair, according to authorities.

He fled the scene.

The victim, who suffered pain and abrasions, refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

