BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man grabbed a woman’s breast before trying to rape her in a Brooklyn building last month, police said Wednesday.

The victim, 28, was working in the basement of the building near Nostrand and Myrtle avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant on March 13 at around 8:30 a.m. when the suspect groped her, according to the NYPD. The suspect then shoved the woman to the ground before trying to take her pants off, but her screams scared him off, police said.

The attacker fled on Nostrand Avenue and remained at large. The woman was not injured, police said.

The NYPD said the suspect has a medium build with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black coat, white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).