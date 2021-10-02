Man groped 10-year-old in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
subway child groping suspect

A suspect wanted for groping a child on a Brooklyn subway platform on Oct. 1, 2021, police said. (credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN — A man groped a 10-year-old girl on a subway station platform in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said.

The victim and her mother were on the Manhattan-bound A train platform at the Hoyt–Schermerhorn Streets station around 7:45 a.m. when the unidentified man grabbed the child’s butt, according to the NYPD.

Police released a photo of the suspect Friday night. Investigators described him as between 20 and 25 years old; about 5 feet, 8 inches tall; and 140 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Follow-up Friday: NYCHA kitchen repairs and renovating Red Hook parks

17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

Video: Man knocked off bicycle in string of Brooklyn sucker-punch attacks

Community advocates want repairs, renovations for Red Hook parks

Brooklyn-based sisters share Hispanic culture through new book

Stolen school bus taken for joyride

More Brooklyn

Crime

17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

Video: Man knocked off bicycle in string of Brooklyn sucker-punch attacks

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

Police activity in Bayonne, Jersey City after chase, shots fired in NJ

5 shot in police-involved shooting in Inwood

5 shot, including gunman, in police-involved shooting in Manhattan: officers

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter