Man groped 10-year-old in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

A suspect wanted for groping a child on a Brooklyn subway platform on Oct. 1, 2021, police said. (credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN — A man groped a 10-year-old girl on a subway station platform in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said.

The victim and her mother were on the Manhattan-bound A train platform at the Hoyt–Schermerhorn Streets station around 7:45 a.m. when the unidentified man grabbed the child’s butt, according to the NYPD.

Police released a photo of the suspect Friday night. Investigators described him as between 20 and 25 years old; about 5 feet, 8 inches tall; and 140 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).