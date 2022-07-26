BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man who shot a pregnant woman twice in the head in Brooklyn, causing her permanent paralysis, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Steven Bynum, now 40, fired multiple shots as he drove by on Sept. 10, 2017. Tatiana Sparks, who was 19 at the time, was shot twice in the head outside her Brownsville apartment. She and her baby survived, but Sparks needed several surgeries and her child was born two months early. Sparks is permanently paralyzed on her right side, has cognitive and speaking impediments, and suffers from other serious medical issues.

“She was an innocent victim. She is a miracle. Her son is a miracle too,” the victim’s mother told PIX11.

Before the 2017 shooting, Bynum and others stole drugs from an unnamed man, who retaliated by pistol whipping Bynum. On the day of the shooting, Bynum spotted the rival drug dealer and opened fire, missing and hitting Sparks instead. Bynum was convicted on charges of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug distribution conspiracy

“Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for his callous and wanton disregard for human life and safety in opening fire and shooting a pregnant bystander in the head, causing her permanent paralysis,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said.