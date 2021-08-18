Man gets 10 years in Crown Heights shooting that paralyzed 11-year-old boy from waist down

BROOKLYN — A judge sentenced a reputed gang member to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for a Crown Heights shooting that left an 11-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down.

Angel Eaddy, 30, also shot a 31-year-old man in the knee when he opened fire on a crowded Brooklyn street in June of 2020, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Eaddy shot six times at a rival gang member when he struck the innocent bystanders.

“A young boy was left paralyzed,” Gonzalez said. “There is no place for this type of gun violence on the streets of Brooklyn and I am committed to keeping shooters such as this defendant out of our communities.”

The boy was shot shortly before his fifth grade graduation. At the time, there was a chance he would never walk again, his father told PIX11.

Eaddy was promised a 10-year sentence along with five years of post-release supervision in exchange for a guilty plea.