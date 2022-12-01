SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a stab wound to the chest in Brooklyn Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities found the 38-year-old man with a knife lodged in his chest at the corner of 60th Street and Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at around 10:45 p.m., officials said. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

It remained unclear if the incident was self-inflicted or a crime, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).