BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in a Brooklyn apartment on Sunday, police said.

Officers found the victim, 47, with a stab wound to the body inside the apartment at 123 Melrose St. in Bushwick at around 4:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene but no charges have been filed, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

