NEW YORK (PIX11) — Authorities found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head in a car in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.

Officers discovered the 34-year-old victim after responding to an emergency call at Wilder Avenue and Cranford Avenue at around 8:39 a.m., police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).