Man found dead with lacerations to his neck in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

file

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man’s body was found on the ground in Brooklyn on Sunday morning with lacerations to the neck, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was unconscious and unresponsive near Stanwix Street and Melrose Street when officers arrived around 6:30 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced the man, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD has not yet released a description of the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn teacher injured in hit-and-run

Fire rips through Brooklyn brownstone early Friday morning

108-year-old woman and "mother" of the Woodson Houses honored in special celebration

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

He spent decades making repairs for NYCHA. Now his public housing home is crumbling and he can't get help

Five Coney Island NYCHA buildings without heat, hot water

More Brooklyn

Crime

NYPD commissioner talks spike in hate crimes, retirement, Christmas tree fire arrest

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

Arrests in 2 deadly stabbings at Penn Station: NYPD

Police search for gunman in subway shooting

Columbia students mourn student who was stabbed and killed

Morningside stabbing spree: Columbia student killed, tourist wounded

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter