Man found dead with lacerations to his neck in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man’s body was found on the ground in Brooklyn on Sunday morning with lacerations to the neck, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was unconscious and unresponsive near Stanwix Street and Melrose Street when officers arrived around 6:30 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced the man, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD has not yet released a description of the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).