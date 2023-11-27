EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was found dead inside a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The man, who’s believed to be in his 30s, was found in the U-Haul truck at 228 Holly Street in East New York around 8:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The man didn’t have any visible injuries, police said. The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death of the man, who has not yet been identified.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

