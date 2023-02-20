CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A homicide investigation is underway after a Brooklyn man was found dead inside an apartment, police said.

Donald Wallace, 75, was found dead inside an apartment at NYCHA’s Carey Gardens on West 23rd Street in Coney Island on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to the NYPD.

Wallace died of “blunt force injuries of the head,” according to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. His death was deemed a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the investigation wasn’t released by police.

