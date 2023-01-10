DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Rakien Figueroa threw a chair into a business’s front door and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times Tuesday in Brooklyn, according to police.

Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m. Police said he stabbed the woman, 39, all over her body before leaving the business. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they have not yet arrested Figueroa.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.