The suspect wanted for stealing about 100 cellphones from a Brooklyn store on June 16, 2022. (NYPD)

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After forcing store customers, including a 6-year-old boy, into a closet June 16, a man stole about 100 cellphones from a Brooklyn business, police said.

The armed suspect entered the Avenue X store about 7:55 p.m., police said. Once inside, he forced customers into a closet by holding them at gunpoint. Then, he removed about 100 phones before fleeing the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).