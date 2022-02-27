SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man followed a woman from a Brooklyn subway station to her home where he sexually abused and assaulted her early Saturday, police said.

The man followed the 28-year-old victim from the 45th Street and Fourth Avenue station to the woman’s home at 44th Street and Fourth Avenue around 6 a.m. on Saturday, officials said. He followed the woman into her building and then masturbated and made sexual comments.

As he continued masturbating, the man grabbed the woman around the neck and repeatedly punched her in the face and body, police said. He then fled westbound on Third Avenue. Police asked for help identifying the man.

Emergency medical services took the woman to a hospital for treatment.

People in the neighborhood called for a greater police presence in the wake of the weekend attack.

Earlier in the month, a woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by a man who followed her home.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).