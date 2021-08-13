Man follows, inappropriately touches young girl, 11, inside BK grocery store: NYPD

Young girl inappropriately touched

Cops released images of the suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl in a Brooklyn grocery store Aug. 11, 2021 (NYPD)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — An 11-year-old girl was inappropriately touched in a Brooklyn grocery store, and cops are searching for the suspect.

It happened Wednesday around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of York and Gold streets in Downtown Brooklyn, police said.

A man had followed the young girl into a grocery store, where he pinched her buttocks several times over her clothes, according to cops.

The suspect fled.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, asking the public for help in identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

