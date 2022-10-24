CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 56-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing a Brooklyn street Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights when he was hit at around 7 a.m. by a vehicle that crossed a double yellow line so it can pass the car in front of it, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody but no charges have yet been filed, police said.

The incident comes on the heels of a 66-year-old Brooklyn man who was fatally struck in Sunset Park Saturday. Jose Hernandez, 66, fell while trying to cross between 59th Street and 58th Street at around 6:45 p.m. when a Nissan Altima hit him and kept driving south on Fourth Avenue, according to police.

The driver in this incident is not expected to be charged, police said.