BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the chest in Brooklyn early Monday morning, police said.

Ryan Carson, 32, was found with multiple stab wounds near Malcolm X Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue just before 4 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

There have been no arrests. No other information was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.