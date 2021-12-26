Man fatally stabbed in neck in front of Brooklyn NYCHA building on Christmas

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of a Brooklyn New York City Housing Authority building on Christmas.

Aaron Cherry was found with a stab wound to the neck in front of the Red Hook Houses late in the day on Christmas, police said. Emergency medical services took him to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).